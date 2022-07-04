Updated 11:09PM CDT…

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN LAKE...NORTHEASTERN KANE...SOUTHEASTERN MCHENRY AND NORTHWESTERN COOK COUNTIES... At 1109 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Cary, or near Lake in the Hills, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. The strongest winds are moving into Cary, Trout Valley, and Fox River Grove! SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Elgin, Hoffman Estates, Crystal Lake, Carpentersville, Mundelein, Algonquin, Lake in the Hills, McHenry, Woodstock, Huntley, Grayslake, Libertyville, Lake Zurich, Round Lake, Wauconda, Barrington, Island Lake, Cary, Hawthorn Woods and Round Lake Park. This includes... Lake County IL Fairgrounds, Mchenry County College, and Moraine Hills State Park. Including the following interstate... I-90 between mile markers 56 and 58. ____________________________________________________________________

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Southwestern Lake County in northeastern Illinois... Northeastern Kane County in northeastern Illinois... Southeastern McHenry County in northeastern Illinois... Northwestern Cook County in northeastern Illinois... * Until 1145 PM CDT. * At 1055 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Lakewood, or near Crystal Lake, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Elgin, Hoffman Estates, Crystal Lake, Carpentersville, Mundelein, Algonquin, Lake in the Hills, McHenry, Woodstock, Huntley, Grayslake, Libertyville, Lake Zurich, Round Lake, Wauconda, Barrington, Island Lake, Cary, Gilberts and Hawthorn Woods. Including the following interstate... I-90 between mile markers 55 and 58. This includes... Lake County IL Fairgrounds, Mchenry County College, Mchenry County Fairgrounds, and Moraine Hills State Park.