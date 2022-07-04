* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Southeastern Lake County in northeastern Illinois... Northern Cook County in northeastern Illinois... * Until 1215 AM CDT. * At 1115 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Barrington, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. A 64 mph wind gust was measured in Wonder Lake with this storm! IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Chicago, Arlington Heights, Evanston, Schaumburg, Palatine, Skokie, Des Plaines, Mount Prospect, Hoffman Estates, Glenview, Buffalo Grove, Ohare Airport, Streamwood, Wheeling, Park Ridge, Northbrook, Elk Grove Village, North Chicago, Mundelein and Niles. Including the following interstates... I-90 between mile markers 59 and 84. I-94 between mile markers 15 and 46. I-290 between mile markers 1 and 3. I-294 between mile markers 15 and 46. This includes... Lincoln Park Zoo, Loyola University, Oakton Community College, Harper College, Lake Forest College, Northeastern Illinois University, Northwestern University, Ravinia Music Festival, and Wrigley Field.

