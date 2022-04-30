Update 6:28PM…

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN LIVINGSTON AND SOUTHEAST LA SALLE COUNTIES... At 628 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Pontiac to near Chenoa, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near... Pontiac around 635 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Ransom. Including the following interstate... I-55 between mile markers 188 and 204. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for central and north central Illinois. __________________________________________________________________

National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville 600 PM CDT Sat Apr 30 2022 The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northwestern Livingston County in central Illinois... East central La Salle County in north central Illinois... * Until 645 PM CDT. * At 600 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near South Streator to Hudson, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Streator, Pontiac, Gridley, Flanagan, Cornell, Ransom and Long Point. Including the following interstate... I-55 between mile markers 188 and 204. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for central and north central Illinois.