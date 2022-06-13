The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Southern Lake County in northeastern Illinois... Northern Kane County in northeastern Illinois... Southeastern McHenry County in northeastern Illinois... Northern Cook County in northeastern Illinois... * Until 700 PM CDT. * At 545 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Huntley, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Chicago, Elgin, Arlington Heights, Evanston, Schaumburg, Palatine, Skokie, Des Plaines, Mount Prospect, Hoffman Estates, Glenview, Buffalo Grove, Bartlett, Crystal Lake, Streamwood, Hanover Park, Carpentersville, Wheeling, Park Ridge and Northbrook. Including the following interstates... I-90 between mile markers 38 and 83. I-94 between mile markers 16 and 42. I-290 between mile markers 1 and 4. I-294 between mile markers 16 and 42. This includes... Loyola University, Oakton Community College, Schaumburg Boomers Baseball, Harper College, Lake Forest College, Mchenry County College, Northeastern Illinois University, Northwestern University, and Ravinia Music Festival.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction