Updated 11:52PM CDT…

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM CDT FOR NORTHERN KANE AND SOUTHEASTERN MCHENRY COUNTIES... At 1152 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Huntley, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Elgin, Crystal Lake, Carpentersville, Algonquin, Lake in the Hills, Woodstock, Huntley, Island Lake, Cary, Pingree Grove, Gilberts, West Dundee, Hampshire, Fox River Grove, Barrington Hills, Lakewood, Sleepy Hollow, East Dundee, Oakwood Hills and Prairie Grove. This includes... Mchenry County College. Including the following interstate... I-90 between mile markers 38 and 56. _________________________________________________________________

Updated 11:34PM CDT…

..A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM CDT FOR NORTHERN KANE AND MCHENRY COUNTIES... At 1134 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Marengo, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Elgin, Crystal Lake, Carpentersville, Algonquin, Lake in the Hills, McHenry, Woodstock, Huntley, Island Lake, Marengo, Cary, Pingree Grove, Gilberts, West Dundee, Hampshire, Fox River Grove, Barrington Hills, Lakewood, Sleepy Hollow and East Dundee. This includes... Mchenry County College, Mchenry County Fairgrounds, and Moraine Hills State Park. Including the following interstate... I-90 between mile markers 32 and 56. ____________________________________________________________________

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northern Kane County in northeastern Illinois... McHenry County in northeastern Illinois... * Until 1230 AM CDT. * At 1122 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Poplar Grove, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Elgin, Crystal Lake, Carpentersville, Algonquin, Lake in the Hills, McHenry, Woodstock, Huntley, Island Lake, Marengo, Cary, Pingree Grove, Gilberts, West Dundee, Hampshire, Fox River Grove, Barrington Hills, Lakewood, Sleepy Hollow and East Dundee. Including the following interstate... I-90 between mile markers 32 and 56. This includes... Mchenry County College, Mchenry County Fairgrounds, and Moraine Hills State Park.