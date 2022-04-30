Update 6:31PM…

Update 6:15PM…

National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville 557 PM CDT Sat Apr 30 2022 The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Southwestern Kendall County in northeastern Illinois... Northeastern La Salle County in north central Illinois... Northwestern Grundy County in northeastern Illinois... * Until 645 PM CDT. * At 557 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Grand Ridge, or near Ottawa, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Ottawa, Marseilles, Sheridan, Seneca, Serena, Grand Ridge, Naplate, Dayton, Lisbon, Norway, Harding and Wedron. Including the following interstate... I-80 between mile markers 87 and 106. This includes... Illini State Park. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for north central and northeastern Illinois.