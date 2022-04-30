Update 8:16PM…

..THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN KANKAKEE AND NORTHERN IROQUOIS COUNTIES IS CANCELLED... The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for northeastern and east central Illinois. _____________________________________________________________________

Update 8PM …

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN KANKAKEE AND NORTHERN IROQUOIS COUNTIES... At 757 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Ashkum, or near Clifton, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Kankakee, Momence, Gilman, Clifton, St. Anne, Chebanse, Ashkum, Aroma Park, Hopkins Park, Martinton, Danforth, Sun River Terrace, Beaverville, Donovan, Sammons Point and Papineau. This includes... Kankakee County Fairgrounds and Speedway. Including the following interstate... I-57 between mile markers 286 and 310. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for northeastern and east central Illinois. ______________________________________________________________________

Severe Thunderstorm Warning National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville 741 PM CDT Sat Apr 30 2022 The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Southeastern Kankakee County in northeastern Illinois... North central Ford County in east central Illinois... Northern Iroquois County in east central Illinois... * Until 900 PM CDT. * At 741 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Piper City, or near Gilman, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. The strongest part of the storm is moving toward Ashkim, Danforth, and Gilman. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Kankakee, Watseka, Momence, Gilman, Clifton, Onarga, St. Anne, Sheldon, Chebanse, Ashkum, Aroma Park, Hopkins Park, Martinton, Crescent City, Danforth, Sun River Terrace, Beaverville, Donovan, Sammons Point and Kempton. Including the following interstate... I-57 between mile markers 283 and 310. This includes... Kankakee County Fairgrounds and Speedway. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for central, northeastern and east central Illinois.