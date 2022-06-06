Update 6:14PM CDT…

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN LA SALLE... SOUTHEASTERN LEE AND SOUTHWESTERN DE KALB COUNTIES IS CANCELLED... The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm. _____________________________________________________________________

Update 6:03PM…

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN LA SALLE...SOUTHEASTERN LEE AND SOUTHWESTERN DE KALB COUNTIES... At 603 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Earlville, or near Mendota, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Mendota, Earlville, Leland, and Paw Paw. This includes...Tri-County Fairgrounds. Including the following interstate... I-39 between mile markers 71 and 84. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. ___________________________________________________________________

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northwestern La Salle County in north central Illinois... Southeastern Lee County in north central Illinois... Southwestern De Kalb County in north central Illinois... * Until 630 PM CDT. * At 539 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Paw Paw, or 9 miles north of Mendota, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Mendota, Earlville, Leland, Paw Paw, Sublette, Compton and West Brooklyn. Including the following interstate... I-39 between mile markers 71 and 84. This includes...Tri-County Fairgrounds.