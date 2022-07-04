The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northeastern DuPage County in northeastern Illinois... Central Cook County in northeastern Illinois... * Until 100 AM CDT. * At 1150 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Schaumburg, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Chicago, Cicero, Schaumburg, Berwyn, Oak Park, Elmhurst, Ohare Airport, Addison, Elk Grove Village, West Town, Austin, Bridgeport, Chicago Loop, South Lawndale, Lincoln Park, Irving Park, Melrose Park, Maywood, Brookfield and Franklin Park. Including the following interstates... I-55 between mile markers 288 and 294. I-88 near mile marker 140. I-94 between mile markers 47 and 56. I-290 between mile markers 3 and 29. I-294 between mile markers 47 and 56. This includes... Brookfield Zoo, Triton College, Hawthorne Park, Soldier Field, University of Illinois Chicago, Guaranteed Rate Field...IL Institute of Technology, The Loop, Museum Campus, and Northerly Island.

