...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT FOR SOUTHERN LAKE AND NORTHERN COOK COUNTIES... At 617 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Arlington Heights, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include... Chicago, Elgin, Arlington Heights, Evanston, Schaumburg, Palatine, Skokie, Des Plaines, Mount Prospect, Hoffman Estates, Glenview, Buffalo Grove, Bartlett, Streamwood, Hanover Park, Wheeling, Park Ridge, Northbrook, Elk Grove Village and Niles. This includes... Loyola University, Oakton Community College, Schaumburg Boomers Baseball, Harper College, Northeastern Illinois University, Northwestern University, and Ravinia Music Festival. Including the following interstates... I-90 between mile markers 58 and 83. I-94 between mile markers 24 and 42. I-290 between mile markers 1 and 4. I-294 between mile markers 24 and 42. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for northeastern Illinois. Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction