Update 5:17PM…

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN DUPAGE AND CENTRAL COOK COUNTIES HAS EXPIRED... The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been allowed to expire. However small hail and gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for northeastern Illinois and the storm will be closely monitored for any intensification. _______________________________________________________________________

Update 5:04PM…

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN DUPAGE AND CENTRAL COOK COUNTIES... At 504 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Willowbrook, or over Burr Ridge, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Western Springs, Hodgkins, Westchester, La Grange, Oak Brook, Villa Park, La Grange Park, Northlake, Hillside, Broadview, Elmhurst, Melrose Park, Franklin Park and Bellwood. Including the following interstates... I-55 between mile markers 270 and 279. I-88 near mile marker 133, and between mile markers 135 and 140. I-290 between mile markers 15 and 18. I-355 near mile marker 12. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for northeastern Illinois. _____________________________________________________________________

Update 4:42PM…

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN WILL...DUPAGE AND WESTERN COOK COUNTIES... At 442 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Mount Prospect to Clarendon Hills to near Orland Park, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near... Arlington Heights, Des Plaines, Mount Prospect, Ohare Airport, Elk Grove Village, Bensenville, Prospect Heights, Wood Dale, Schiller Park and Rosemont around 445 PM CDT. Glenview, Wheeling, Northbrook, La Grange, La Grange Park, Northlake, Hillside and Hodgkins around 450 PM CDT. Elmhurst, Franklin Park, Westchester, Bellwood and Broadview around 455 PM CDT. Melrose Park around 500 PM CDT. Chicago around 515 PM CDT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for northeastern Illinois. _____________________________________________________________________

Update 4:22PM…

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN WILL...DUPAGE AND CENTRAL COOK COUNTIES... At 422 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Bartlett to near Plainfield, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.The strongest winds are heading through Plainfield and toward Bolingbrook. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Carol Stream, Hanover Park, Glendale Heights, West Chicago, Bloomingdale, Winfield, Roselle, Bolingbrook, Rolling Meadows, Arlington Heights, Woodridge, Prospect Heights, Wheaton, Downers Grove, Wheeling, Northbrook, Burr Ridge, Lisle, Darien, Willowbrook, Indian Head Park, Glen Ellyn, Hinsdale, La Grange, Oak Brook, Westmont, Western Springs, Clarendon Hills, Countryside, Lombard, Addison, Westchester, Villa Park, La Grange Park, Northlake, Hillside, Broadview, Elmhurst, Elk Grove Village, Melrose Park, Franklin Park, Bellwood, Bensenville, Wood Dale and Itasca. This includes... Argonne National Laboratory, Oakton Community College, University of St. Francis, Benedictine University, Chicagoland Speedway...Route 66 Raceway, College of DuPage, DuPage County Fairgrounds, Joliet Junior College, Joliet Slammers Baseball, Lewis University, Morton Arboretum, Wheaton College, and North Central College. Including the following interstates... I-55 between mile markers 249 and 279. I-80 between mile markers 123 and 145. I-88 between mile markers 121 and 140. I-90 between mile markers 71 and 77. I-290 between mile markers 3 and 18. I-355 between mile markers 1 and 30. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for northeastern Illinois. __________________________________________________________________________

BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Severe Thunderstorm Warning National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville 409 PM CDT Sat Apr 30 2022 The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Eastern Kendall County in northeastern Illinois... Northwestern Will County in northeastern Illinois... DuPage County in northeastern Illinois... Western Cook County in northeastern Illinois... * Until 515 PM CDT. * At 408 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Batavia to near Minooka, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near... West Chicago and Warrenville around 415 PM CDT. Carol Stream and Winfield around 420 PM CDT. Glendale Heights and Bloomingdale around 425 PM CDT. Naperville, Plainfield, Hanover Park, Lockport, Roselle and Crest Hill around 430 PM CDT. Romeoville and Homer Glen around 435 PM CDT. Arlington Heights, Bolingbrook and Rolling Meadows around 440 PM CDT. Wheeling, Woodridge, Lisle, Darien and Prospect Heights around 445 PM CDT. Wheaton, Downers Grove, Northbrook, Hinsdale, Burr Ridge, Westmont, Willowbrook, Clarendon Hills, Willow Springs and Indian Head Park around 450 PM CDT.