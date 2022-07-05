Updated 12:46AM CDT…

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 AM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN COOK COUNTY... At 1246 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Lincolnwood, or over Irving Park, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Chicago, Evanston, Skokie, Des Plaines, Mount Prospect, Glenview, Ohare Airport, Wheeling, Park Ridge, Northbrook, Niles, West Ridge, Lake View, Irving Park, Lincoln Park, Wilmette, Norridge, Edgewater, Rogers Park and Albany Park. This includes... Loyola University, Oakton Community College, Northeastern Illinois University, Northwestern University, and Wrigley Field. Including the following interstates... I-90 between mile markers 75 and 84. I-94 between mile markers 26 and 45. I-294 between mile markers 26 and 45. _________________________________________________________________

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 AM CDT FOR EAST CENTRAL COOK COUNTY... At 1216 AM CDT, numerous severe thunderstorms were located from Hampshire to Albany park, all moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Chicago, Cicero, Berwyn, Oak Park, West Town, Austin, Bridgeport, Chicago Loop, South Lawndale, Lincoln Park, Irving Park, Melrose Park, Maywood, Brookfield, Franklin Park, Westchester, Norridge, Navy Pier, Northerly Island and Belmont Cragin. This includes... Brookfield Zoo, Triton College, Hawthorne Park, Soldier Field, University of Illinois Chicago, Guaranteed Rate Field...IL Institute of Technology, The Loop, Museum Campus, and Northerly Island. Including the following interstates... I-55 between mile markers 288 and 294. I-88 near mile marker 140. I-94 between mile markers 47 and 56. I-290 between mile markers 14 and 29. I-294 between mile markers 47 and 56.