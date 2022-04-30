Update 5:12PM…

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHERN OGLE COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 515 PM CDT... The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for north central Illinois. _______________________________________________________________________

Update 4:50PM…

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM CDT FOR NORTHERN OGLE COUNTY... At 450 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Byron, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Byron, Oregon, Mount Morris, Davis Junction, Forreston, Stillman Valley, Leaf River, Adeline and Baileyville. This includes... Lowden State Park and Ogle County Fairgrounds. Including the following interstate... I-39 between mile markers 112 and 114. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for north central Illinois. __________________________________________________________________

Update

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Ogle County in north central Illinois... * Until 515 PM CDT. * At 436 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Mount Morris, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Byron, Oregon, Mount Morris, Polo, Davis Junction, Forreston, Stillman Valley, Lost Nation, Lindenwood, Monroe Center, Leaf River, Grand Detour, Adeline, Baileyville, Woosung, Kings and Chana. Including the following interstate... I-39 between mile markers 108 and 114. This includes... Castle Rock State Park, Lowden State Park, Ogle County Fairgrounds, and White Pines State Park. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for north central Illinois.