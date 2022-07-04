Update 4:27PM CDT…

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN OGLE AND SOUTHEASTERN WINNEBAGO COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 430 PM CDT... The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for north central Illinois. __________________________________________________________________

Update 3:56PM CDT…

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN OGLE AND SOUTHERN WINNEBAGO COUNTIES... At 356 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Byron, moving southeast at 30 mph. A trained spotter reported wind damage to a barn near Seward. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include... Rockford, Byron, Rockford Airport, Cherry Valley, Davis Junction, Stillman Valley, New Milford, Monroe Center and Kings. Including the following interstates... I-39 between mile markers 109 and 123. I-90 near mile marker 18. _________________________________________________________________

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northeastern Ogle County in north central Illinois... Southern Winnebago County in north central Illinois... * Until 430 PM CDT. * At 334 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near German Valley, or 11 miles northwest of Byron, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Rockford, Byron, Rockford Airport, Cherry Valley, Winnebago, Davis Junction, Pecatonica, Stillman Valley, New Milford, Monroe Center, Leaf River, Seward and Kings. Including the following interstates... I-39 between mile markers 109 and 123. I-90 near mile marker 18. This includes... Winnebago County Fairgrounds.