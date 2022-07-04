Update 4:59PM CDT…

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL DE KALB COUNTY IS CANCELLED... The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for north central and northeastern Illinois. __________________________________________________________________

Update 4:43PM CDT….

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL DE KALB COUNTY...WARNING CANCELLED FOR OGLE CO At 443 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Malta, or near DeKalb, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... DeKalb, Sycamore, Cortland, Maple Park and Malta. This includes... Northern Illinois University. Including the following interstate... I-88 between mile markers 83 and 101. __________________________________________________________________

Update 4:32PM CDT…

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN OGLE AND NORTHERN DE KALB COUNTIES... At 432 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Malta, or 9 miles northeast of Rochelle, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... DeKalb, Sycamore, Genoa, Cortland, Kirkland, Maple Park, Kingston, Malta and Creston. This includes... Northern Illinois University. Including the following interstates... I-39 between mile markers 103 and 104. I-88 between mile markers 81 and 101. __________________________________________________________________

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Southeastern Ogle County in north central Illinois... Northern De Kalb County in north central Illinois... * Until 515 PM CDT. * At 407 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Davis Junction, or just south of the Rockford Airport, moving southeast at 25 mph. A trained spotter earlier reported wind damage near Seward. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... DeKalb, Sycamore, Rochelle, Genoa, Cortland, Kirkland, Hillcrest, Maple Park, Kingston, Malta, Creston, Lindenwood, Monroe Center, Fairdale and Kings. Including the following interstates... I-39 between mile markers 98 and 112. I-88 between mile markers 79 and 101. This includes... Northern Illinois University.