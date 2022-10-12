Update 12:51PM CDT…



...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN MCHENRY COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 100 PM CDT... The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Chicago. ____________________________________________________________________

Update 12:35PM CDT…



..A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN MCHENRY COUNTY... At 1235 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Spring Grove, or near Fox Lake, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Locally 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... McHenry, Fox Lake, Johnsburg, Lakemoor, Spring Grove, Wonder Lake, Pistakee Highlands, Genoa City, Richmond, McCullom Lake, Ringwood and Greenwood. _____________________________________________________________________

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northeastern McHenry County in northeastern Illinois... * Until 100 PM CDT. * At 1214 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Harvard, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... McHenry, Woodstock, Fox Lake, Johnsburg, Lakemoor, Spring Grove, Wonder Lake, Pistakee Highlands, Genoa City, Richmond, Hebron, Bull Valley, McCullom Lake, Ringwood and Greenwood.