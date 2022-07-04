Update 3:10PM CDT…

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN LIVINGSTON AND SOUTHERN LA SALLE COUNTIES... At 314 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorms were located near Streator, Kangley, and Kernan, all roughly 8 miles north of Pontiac, all moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Streator, Wenona, South Streator, Cornell, Ransom, Rutland, Long Point and Dana. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. ____________________________________________________________________

Update 2:56PM CDT…

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN LIVINGSTON AND SOUTHERN LA SALLE COUNTIES... At 256 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Cornell, or 9 miles south of Streator, moving east at 30 mph. A second severe thunderstorm was located over Leonore, and was moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Streator, Pontiac, Wenona, South Streator, Cornell, Ransom, Rutland, Long Point and Dana. Including the following interstate... I-55 between mile markers 197 and 201. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. _______________________________________________________________

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northwestern Livingston County in central Illinois... Southern La Salle County in north central Illinois... * Until 345 PM CDT. * At 240 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Wenona, or 11 miles southwest of Streator, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Streator, Pontiac, Wenona, South Streator, Cornell, Ransom, Rutland, Long Point and Dana. Including the following interstate... I-55 between mile markers 197 and 201.