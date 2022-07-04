Update 3:25PM CDT…

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM CDT FOR WEST CENTRAL LIVINGSTON COUNTY... At 326 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Pontiac, moving east at 30 mph. Another severe storm was located over Benson, also moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Pontiac and Flanagan. Including the following interstate... I-55 between mile markers 190 and 206. _____________________________________________________________________

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... West central Livingston County in central Illinois... * Until 345 PM CDT. * At 312 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Flanagan, or near Pontiac, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Pontiac and Flanagan. Including the following interstate... I-55 between mile markers 190 and 206. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.