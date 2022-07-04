The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Southern Livingston County in central Illinois... * Until 515 PM CDT. * At 434 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Chenoa, or near Fairbury, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Fairbury, Forrest and Strawn. Including the following interstate... I-55 between mile markers 189 and 191.

