Update 6:13PM…

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL LEE COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 615 PM CDT... The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. ____________________________________________________________________

Update 6:04PM…

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL LEE COUNTY... At 604 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Mendota, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of south central Lee County. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. _______________________________________________________________________

Update 5:40PM…

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN LEE COUNTY... At 540 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Sublette, or 7 miles southeast of Amboy, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Sublette, Woodhaven Lakes and West Brooklyn. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. ____________________________________________________________________

Update 5:23PM…

523 PM CDT Mon Jun 6 2022 ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM CDT FOR SOUTHERN LEE COUNTY... At 522 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southwest of Woodhaven Lakes, or 9 miles southwest of Amboy, moving northeast at 20 mph. Another severe thunderstorms was located over Lee Center, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Amboy, Sublette, Woodhaven Lakes, West Brooklyn and Lee Center. This includes...Lee County Fairgrounds. Including the following interstate... I-88 near mile marker 62. __________________________________________________________________

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Southern Lee County in north central Illinois... * Until 615 PM CDT. * At 511 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Walnut, or 10 miles north of Princeton, moving northeast at 20 mph. A second severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles north of Amboy, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Amboy, Sublette, Woodhaven Lakes, West Brooklyn and Lee Center. Including the following interstate... I-88 near mile marker 62. This includes...Lee County Fairgrounds.