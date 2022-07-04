...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN LA SALLE COUNTY... At 255 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Tonica, or 8 miles west of Streator, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Ottawa, Oglesby, Wenona, Tonica, Grand Ridge, Lostant, Cedar Point, Kangley and Leonore. This includes... Matthiessen State Park and Starved Rock State Park. Including the following interstate... I-39 between mile markers 41 and 53. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

