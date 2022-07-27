Update

The warning has been cancelled as storms have weakened.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN LAKE COUNTY... At 408 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Gary, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Gary, Portage, Hobart, Lake Station and New Chicago. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. ____________________________________________________________________

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM CDT FOR NORTHERN LAKE COUNTY... At 357 PM CDT, two severe thunderstorms were located over Whiting and Indiana Harbor, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Hammond, Gary, Portage, East Chicago, Hobart, Lake Station, and Whiting. This includes...South Shore Rail Cats Baseball. __________________________________________________________________

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM CDT FOR NORTHERN LAKE COUNTY... At 340 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Whiting, or near East Chicago, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Hammond, Gary, Portage, East Chicago, Hobart, Lake Station, Whiting, New Chicago, Hegewisch and Burnham. This includes...Indiana University Northwest and South Shore Rail Cats Baseball.