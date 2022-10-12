Update 1:25PM CDT…



..THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN LAKE COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 130 PM CDT... The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with these thunderstorms. __________________________________________________________________

Update 1:07PM CDT

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN LAKE COUNTY... At 106 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles southeast of Racine to Winthrop Harbor to near Gurnee to near Mundelein, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Locally 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Waukegan, North Chicago, Gurnee, Mundelein, Zion, Grayslake, Libertyville, Lake Forest, Lindenhurst, Beach Park, Gages Lake, Park City, Round Lake Park, Winthrop Harbor, Lake Bluff, Grandwood Park, Green Oaks, Wadsworth, Venetian Village and Third Lake. This includes... College of Lake County, Great Lakes Naval Training Center, Lake County Fielders Baseball, Lake County IL Fairgrounds, Lake Forest College, and Six Flags Great America. Including the following interstates... I-94 between mile markers 1 and 16. I-294 between mile markers 1 and 16. _____________________________________________________________________

Update 12:51PM CDT…

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 PM CDT FOR NORTHERN LAKE COUNTY... At 1251 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Mount Pleasant to near Paddock Lake to Antioch to Lake Villa, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Locally 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Waukegan, North Chicago, Gurnee, Mundelein, Round Lake Beach, Zion, Grayslake, Libertyville, Lake Forest, Round Lake, Antioch, Fox Lake, Lake Villa, Lindenhurst, Beach Park, Gages Lake, Park City, Round Lake Park, Winthrop Harbor and Lake Bluff. This includes... College of Lake County, Great Lakes Naval Training Center, Lake County Fielders Baseball, Lake County IL Fairgrounds, Lake Forest College, and Six Flags Great America. Including the following interstates... I-94 between mile markers 1 and 17. I-294 between mile markers 1 and 17. ___________________________________________________________________

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northern Lake County in northeastern Illinois... * Until 130 PM CDT. * At 1235 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Yorkville to near Paddock Lake to near Twin Lakes to Richmond, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Waukegan, North Chicago, Gurnee, Mundelein, Round Lake Beach, Zion, Grayslake, Libertyville, Lake Forest, Round Lake, Antioch, Fox Lake, Lake Villa, Lindenhurst, Beach Park, Gages Lake, Park City, Round Lake Park, Winthrop Harbor and Lake Bluff. Including the following interstates... I-94 between mile markers 1 and 17. I-294 between mile markers 1 and 17. This includes... Chain O Lakes State Park, College of Lake County, Great Lakes Naval Training Center, Lake County Fielders Baseball, Lake County IL Fairgrounds, Lake Forest College, and Six Flags Great America.