Update 5PM…

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTH CENTRAL WILL AND SOUTHEASTERN DUPAGE COUNTIES EXPIRES AT 500 PM CDT... The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Chicago. ___________________________________________________________________

Update 4:49PM…

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM CDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL WILL AND SOUTHEASTERN DUPAGE COUNTIES... At 449 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Homer Glen, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include... Joliet, Naperville, Bolingbrook, Downers Grove, Romeoville, Woodridge, Lockport, New Lenox, Homer Glen, Mokena, Lemont, Burr Ridge, Westmont, Lisle, Darien, Willowbrook, Willow Springs, Ingalls Park and Fairmont. This includes... Argonne National Laboratory and Benedictine University. Including the following interstates... I-55 between mile markers 267 and 276. I-80 between mile markers 137 and 142. I-355 between mile markers 1 and 7, and between mile markers 11 and 18.

__________________________________________________________________________



Update 4:33PM…_

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN WILL AND SOUTHERN DUPAGE COUNTIES... At 432 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Naperville, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and small hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. This shower has a history of producing 70 mph winds! IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include... Aurora, Joliet, Naperville, Bolingbrook, Downers Grove, Romeoville, Plainfield, Woodridge, Lockport, New Lenox, Homer Glen, Mokena, Lemont, Burr Ridge, Westmont, Lisle, Darien, Crest Hill, Willowbrook and Willow Springs. This includes... Argonne National Laboratory, Benedictine University, Lewis University, and North Central College. Including the following interstates... I-55 between mile markers 256 and 276. I-80 between mile markers 138 and 142. I-88 between mile markers 121 and 123. I-355 between mile markers 1 and 7, and between mile markers 11 and 18. _____________________________________________________________________

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM CDT FOR NORTHERN KENDALL...NORTHWESTERN WILL...SOUTHEASTERN KANE AND SOUTHERN DUPAGE COUNTIES... At 420 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Montgomery, or near Oswego, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Automated measurement. A 72 mph wind gust was measured in Sugar Grove. The strongest winds are moving into Aurora and Oswego. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include... Aurora, Joliet, Naperville, Bolingbrook, Downers Grove, Romeoville, Plainfield, Woodridge, Oswego, Batavia, Lockport, New Lenox, Homer Glen, Mokena, Yorkville, Lemont, Plano, Burr Ridge, Westmont and Lisle. This includes... Argonne National Laboratory, Aurora University, Benedictine University, IL Math and Science Academy, Lewis University, Waubonsee Community College, and North Central College. Including the following interstates... I-55 between mile markers 256 and 276. I-80 between mile markers 137 and 142. I-88 between mile markers 107 and 124. I-355 between mile markers 1 and 7, and between mile markers 11 and 18. _________________________________________________________________________