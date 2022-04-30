Update 7:36PM…

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL WILL AND NORTHWESTERN KANKAKEE COUNTIES IS CANCELLED... The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for northeastern Illinois. ___________________________________________________________________

Update 7:22PM...

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL WILL AND NORTHWESTERN KANKAKEE COUNTIES... At 722 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Lakewood Shores, or near Braidwood, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Manteno, Peotone, Lakewood Shores, Essex, Bonfield and Union Hill. This includes... Kankakee River State Park and Will County Fairgrounds. Including the following interstate... I-57 between mile markers 320 and 330. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for northeastern Illinois. ____________________________________________________________________

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... South central Will County in northeastern Illinois... Western Kankakee County in northeastern Illinois... * Until 815 PM CDT. * At 708 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles east of Dwight, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Kankakee, Bourbonnais, Bradley, Manteno, Peotone, Herscher, Limestone, Lakewood Shores, Essex, Bonfield, Buckingham, Cabery and Union Hill. Including the following interstate... I-57 between mile markers 314 and 330. This includes... Kankakee River State Park, Olivet Nazarine University, and Will County Fairgrounds. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for northeastern and east central Illinois.