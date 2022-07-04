Update 5:10PM CDT…

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN FORD COUNTY... At 510 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Gibson City, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Paxton, Gibson City, Melvin, Roberts, Elliott and Sibley. Including the following interstate... I-57 near mile marker 258. __________________________________________________________________

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Southwestern Ford County in east central Illinois... * Until 600 PM CDT. * At 449 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Fairbury, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Paxton, Gibson City, Melvin, Roberts, Elliott and Sibley. Including the following interstate... I-57 near mile marker 258.