Update 4:18PM CDT…

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN LIVINGSTON AND CENTRAL FORD COUNTIES... At 417 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Chatsworth, moving southeast at 30 mph. This storm has a history of producing wind damage! HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Chatsworth, Forrest, Piper City and Cullom. ____________________________________________________________________

Update 4:02PM CDT

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN LIVINGSTON AND CENTRAL FORD COUNTIES... At 402 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Forrest, or near Chatsworth, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. Multiple spotters have reported wind gusts near 60 mph with damage to corn with this storm. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Fairbury, Chatsworth, Forrest, Piper City, Cullom, Saunemin and Kempton. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. _____________________________________________________________________



The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Southeastern Livingston County in central Illinois... Central Ford County in east central Illinois... * Until 430 PM CDT. * At 331 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Pontiac, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Fairbury, Chatsworth, Forrest, Piper City, Cullom, Saunemin and Kempton. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.