Update 5PM CDT…

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN IROQUOIS COUNTY... At 459 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Buckley, or 10 miles northeast of Paxton, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Onarga, Cissna Park, Buckley, Loda and Claytonville. Including the following interstate... I-57 between mile markers 264 and 279. ___________________________________________________________________

Update 4:45PM CDT…

..A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN FORD AND SOUTHWESTERN IROQUOIS COUNTIES... At 445 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Buckley, or 11 miles north of Paxton, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Paxton, Gilman, Onarga, Cissna Park, Buckley, Loda, Roberts, Thawville, Clarence and Claytonville. Including the following interstate... I-57 between mile markers 262 and 282. ______________________________________________________________________

Update 4:37PM CDT...

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN FORD AND SOUTHWESTERN IROQUOIS COUNTIES... At 437 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northwest of Buckley, or 10 miles southeast of Chatsworth, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Paxton, Gilman, Onarga, Cissna Park, Buckley, Melvin, Loda, Roberts, Thawville, Clarence and Claytonville. Including the following interstate... I-57 between mile markers 258 and 282. ____________________________________________________________________

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Southeastern Ford County in east central Illinois... Southwestern Iroquois County in east central Illinois... * Until 530 PM CDT. * At 416 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Chatsworth, moving southeast at 25 mph. This storm has a history of producing wind damage! HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Paxton, Gilman, Onarga, Cissna Park, Buckley, Melvin, Loda, Roberts, Thawville, Clarence and Claytonville. Including the following interstate... I-57 between mile markers 258 and 282.