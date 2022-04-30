Update 7:20PM…

..THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN LIVINGSTON COUNTY IS CANCELLED... The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and have exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for central, northeastern and east central Illinois. __________________________________________________________________

Severe Thunderstorm Warning National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville 645 PM CDT Sat Apr 30 2022 The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northeastern Livingston County in central Illinois... * Until 730 PM CDT. * At 645 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Odell to Fairbury, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near... Odell around 650 PM CDT. Saunemin around 700 PM CDT. Cullom around 710 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Campus, Emington and Reddick. Including the following interstate... I-55 between mile markers 204 and 214. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for central, northeastern and east central Illinois.