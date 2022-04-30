Update 7:28PM…

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN DUPAGE COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 730 PM CDT... The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for northeastern Illinois. ___________________________________________________________________

Severe Thunderstorm Warning National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville 656 PM CDT Sat Apr 30 2022 The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Southeastern DuPage County in northeastern Illinois... * Until 730 PM CDT. * At 656 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Plainfield, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Aurora, Naperville, Bolingbrook, Wheaton, Downers Grove, Elmhurst, Lombard, Addison, Woodridge, Glen Ellyn, Franklin Park, Hinsdale, Lemont, Burr Ridge, Oak Brook, Westmont, Lisle, Darien, Villa Park and Bensenville. Including the following interstates... I-55 between mile markers 270 and 276. I-88 between mile markers 126 and 140. I-290 between mile markers 10 and 15. I-355 near mile marker 12, and between mile markers 15 and 27. This includes... Argonne National Laboratory, Benedictine University, College of DuPage, Morton Arboretum, and North Central College. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for northeastern Illinois.