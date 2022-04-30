Update 6:01PM…

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL LA SALLE COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 600 PM CDT... The Severe Thunderstorm Warning that was in effect for central La Salle County has expired. However, the storm remains severe and a new Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for eastern La Salle, northwest Grundy, and southwest Kendall counties until 6:45 PM CDT. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for north central Illinois. _____________________________________________________________________

Update 5:48PM…

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL LA SALLE COUNTY... At 548 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Grand Ridge, or near Streator, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. This severe storm will be near... Naplate around 600 PM CDT. Ottawa around 605 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Leonore and Kangley. This includes Buffalo Rock State Park. Including the following interstate... I-80 between mile markers 85 and 88. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for north central Illinois. ____________________________________________________________________

Severe Thunderstorm Warning National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville 535 PM CDT Sat Apr 30 2022 The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Central La Salle County in north central Illinois... * Until 600 PM CDT. * At 534 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Wenona, or 7 miles west of Streator, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near... Grand Ridge around 545 PM CDT. Naplate around 555 PM CDT. Ottawa around 600 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Leonore and Kangley. Including the following interstate... I-80 between mile markers 85 and 88. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for central and north central Illinois.