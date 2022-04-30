Update 6:40PM…



...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN BOONE COUNTY IS CANCELLED... The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However small hail and gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for north central Illinois. ______________________________________________________________________

Update 6:31PM…

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN BOONE COUNTY... At 631 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Belvidere, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Belvidere, Poplar Grove and Garden Prairie. This includes... Boone County Fairgrounds. Including the following interstate... I-90 between mile markers 23 and 28. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for north central Illinois. _____________________________________________________________________

Severe Thunderstorm Warning National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville 621 PM CDT Sat Apr 30 2022 The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Southeastern Boone County in north central Illinois... * Until 700 PM CDT. * At 621 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Belvidere, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Belvidere, Poplar Grove and Garden Prairie. Including the following interstate... I-90 between mile markers 23 and 28. This includes... Boone County Fairgrounds. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for north central Illinois.