The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northeastern Kendall County in northeastern Illinois... Northwestern Will County in northeastern Illinois... Central DuPage County in northeastern Illinois... * Until 445 PM CDT. * At 420 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Plainfield, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near... Naperville around 425 PM CDT. Romeoville around 430 PM CDT. Bolingbrook, Woodridge and Warrenville around 435 PM CDT. Wheaton, Downers Grove, Westmont, Lisle, Darien and Clarendon Hills around 440 PM CDT. Lombard, Carol Stream, Glendale Heights, Glen Ellyn, Oak Brook, Villa Park and Winfield around 445 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Crystal Lawns, Oakbrook Terrace and York Center. Including the following interstates... I-55 between mile markers 254 and 269. I-88 between mile markers 121 and 138. I-355 between mile markers 13 and 26.

