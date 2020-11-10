Severe storms/strong damaging winds expected across Chicago area this Tuesday afternoon/evening

A Wind Advisory is in effect calling for southwest/west winds gusting in excess of 45 mph this Tuesday afternoon/evening across the Chicago area. The National Storm Prediction Center has northeast Illinois into NW Indiana under a Marginal to a Slight Risk of severe thunderstorms with potentially damaging winds and even a tornado or two this afternoon (green and yellow-shaded areas respectively on the headlined map).

A deepening center of low pressure will move out of Missouri NE into central Wisconsin by this evening with the associated cold front preceded and accompanied by potentially severe thunderstorms moving east across our area this afternoon/early evening. The tightening pressure gradient will cause winds to strengthen from the southwest, shifting to the west as the cold front moves through. Temperatures will drop out of the record 70s quickly through the 60s and 50s into the 40s and eventually 30s later tonight.

Damaging winds will blow around unsecured objects/tents, tree limbs may break off and power outages could occur. Driving will be difficult, especially with high-profile vehicles.

Note on the map below – ice storm and winter storm conditions are expected to develop (purple and blue-shaded/pink areas) over Nebraska into Iowa this afternoon with icing and 1 to 3-inches snow accumulation – while up to 6-inches snow is forecast for portions of Minnesota/NW Wisconsin into this evening/overnight. The brown-shaded area (including Chicago area) is under the Wind Advisory.