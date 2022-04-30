CHICAGO — Storms are headed toward the Chicago area and they may bring a risk of a tornado.

Rain will be pouring throughout the area Saturday morning. The city and surrounding suburbs are under a slight risk (2 out of 5) for the chance of severe storms. The area is likely to see those severe storms around 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. They bring with them heavy winds and a risk for a tornado.

Take a look at Tim Joyce’s weekend forecast:

Today: Showers & thunderstorms likely. Some strong to severe in late afternoon/evening. SE 15-25, G30 mph. Air quality is Good around Chicago with areas of Moderate air quality to the SW of Chicagoland. High 68, closer to 60 by the lake.

Tonight: Early evening thunderstorms storms likely, some strong to severe. Decreasing clouds overnight & windy. SW 10-20, G35 mph. Low 52

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, cooler & a few passing isolated showers. SW 10-20, G30mph

High 58, lower 50s by the lake.

Extended outlook calls for temperatures to remain a bit milder than last week. Highs in the mid to upper 50s and some low 60s ahead. Monday has a chance of a few showers, but Tuesday looks soggier and that moisture will linger into Wednesday. A bit cooler for the second half of the week with some showers at times heading into the Mother’s Day weekend.