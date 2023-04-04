CHICAGO — A potential for a severe weather threat is expected for the Chicago area Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday morning.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for southern DeKalb, northern LaSalle and western Kendall counties until 1 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for Cook, Grundy, Kendall, Ogle, DeKalb, Kane, LaSalle, Will, DuPage, Lake (IN) and Kankakee counties until 3 p.m.

A powerhouse northbound warm front is going to sweep into the Chicago area Tuesday evening introducing warm and humid air. Temps will be surging into the low 70s across our southern suburbs Tuesday while holding in the 40s as east winds blow into areas along Lake Michigan Tuesday from Chicago north. By and during tonight (Tuesday night), the warm humid air is to win out–taking control of the weather scene here. At times it’s not raining, we’ll actually be able to throw open the windows and bask in the warm air.

It’s the warm, humid air mass which threatens active and possible severe thunderstorms.

Tom Skilling advises that the hours between 3 p.m. and 10 p.m. Tuesday be monitored for the city of Chicago.

A second severe weather potential comes together Wednesday as a cold front ploughs into the warm, humid air in place. Storms may occur late morning to noon.

Full forecast details at the WGN Weather Center

Extended outlook calls for cooler temps in the 50s for the rest of the work week. Easter weekend looking mild and sunny on Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 60s.