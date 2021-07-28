Severe storms move through Chicago area; hot, humid day ahead

CHICAGO — Severe storms moved through the Chicago area Wednesday morning.

A Severe Thunderstorm warning was issued for Cook County that expired at 5:15 a.m. Another was issued for Will and Kankakee counties that will expire at 6:15 a.m.

Wednesday Forecast: A few morning thunderstorms are expected Wednesday. Mostly cloudy conditions with a 20 percent chance of rain and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot and humid and cooler lakeside.

Winds: WNW 5-10. Temps: 91/84

Mostly cloudy tonight with a severe threat for thunderstorms.

Winds: N 10-15 G20. Temp: 75

Thursday Forecast: Mostly cloudy, AM shower/storm chance, decreasing clouds, cooler lakeside, NNE 10-15 G25. 87/81

