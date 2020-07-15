Severe storms in central Illinois moving northeast- Tornado Watch #374 issued for areas south of Chicago valid until 9pm

URGENT - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED 
Tornado Watch Number 374 NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK
315 PM CDT Wed Jul 15 2020

 The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a * Tornado Watch for
portions of Northeast Illinois * Effective this Wednesday afternoon 
and evening from 315 PM until 900 PM CDT.

 * Primary threats include... A couple tornadoes possible
 Isolated damaging wind gusts to 70 mph possible Isolated
 large hail events to 1.5 inches in diameter possible.


 SUMMARY...Severe weather/tornado threat may develop
 northeastward across parts of northeastern Illinois this
 afternoon, with all severe hazards a possibility. The 
tornado watch area is approximately along and 30 statute
 miles north and south of a line from 25 miles west 
southwest of Marseilles IL to 70 miles east southeast 
of Marseilles IL. 



THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 374 IN
EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES

IN CENTRAL ILLINOIS

LIVINGSTON            

IN EAST CENTRAL ILLINOIS

FORD                  IROQUOIS              

IN NORTHEAST ILLINOIS

GRUNDY                KANKAKEE              

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BOURBONNAIS, COAL CITY, DWIGHT, 
FAIRBURY, GIBSON CITY, GILMAN, KANKAKEE, MINOOKA, MORRIS, PAXTON,
PONTIAC, AND WATSEKA.

