Severe storms in central Illinois moving northeast- Tornado Watch #374 issued for areas south of Chicago valid until 9pm

URGENT - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Tornado Watch Number 374 NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK 315 PM CDT Wed Jul 15 2020 The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a * Tornado Watch for portions of Northeast Illinois * Effective this Wednesday afternoon and evening from 315 PM until 900 PM CDT. * Primary threats include... A couple tornadoes possible Isolated damaging wind gusts to 70 mph possible Isolated large hail events to 1.5 inches in diameter possible. SUMMARY...Severe weather/tornado threat may develop northeastward across parts of northeastern Illinois this afternoon, with all severe hazards a possibility. The tornado watch area is approximately along and 30 statute miles north and south of a line from 25 miles west southwest of Marseilles IL to 70 miles east southeast of Marseilles IL. THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 374 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL ILLINOIS LIVINGSTON IN EAST CENTRAL ILLINOIS FORD IROQUOIS IN NORTHEAST ILLINOIS GRUNDY KANKAKEE THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BOURBONNAIS, COAL CITY, DWIGHT, FAIRBURY, GIBSON CITY, GILMAN, KANKAKEE, MINOOKA, MORRIS, PAXTON, PONTIAC, AND WATSEKA.

