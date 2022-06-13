CHICAGO — A mesoscale convective system in northern Iowa and Minnesota early this Monday morning will move east/southeast bringing the threat of severe storms to northern Illinois and the Chicago area later this morning into the afternoon.

The National Storm Prediction Center has the entire Chicago area under a slight risk of severe storms (yellow-shaded area on the map below) and this could be upgraded to an Enhanced risk.

Strong storms with potentially damaging winds exceeding 75 mph, large hail and even the possibility of tornadoes are likely to sweep SE over our area – reaching the Rockford/I-39 corridor as early as late morning and then progressing southeast across the remainder of northeast Illinois and Chicago into northwest Indiana early and mid-afternoon.

A secondary surge of severe storms could move across Wisconsin into Lower Michigan, clipping our area later this afternoon. See pictorial prepared by the Chicago national Weather Service below.

Be alert to the approach of this storm complex – watching to the northwest for the sign of increasing clouds/darkening skies.

Full forecast details and more at the WGN Weather Center blog

Forecast:

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, severe storm threat (watching hours from Noon to 3PM west to east) damaging wind gusts (75+ mph) and large hail plus a tornado or two possible, cooler lakeside, very hot south with heat advisory starting today for LaSalle, Grundy, Kankakee, Jasper, Newton counties. Winds: SE 5-15 G20. High: 86/77.

MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, SSE 5-15. High: 76.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, hot & humid, Heat Advisory for all with triple digit heat index values. Winds: SSW 10-15 G25. High: 97.