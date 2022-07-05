 Mesoscale Discussion 1392
   NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK
   1024 PM CDT Tue Jul 05 2022

   Areas affected...parts of northern into central Illinois

   Concerning...Severe Thunderstorm Watch 440...

   Valid 060324Z - 060500Z

   The severe weather threat for Severe Thunderstorm Watch 440
   continues.

   SUMMARY...Isolated damaging gusts remain possible for the next
   couple of hours across Severe Thunderstorm Watch 440.

   DISCUSSION...An MCS with a recent history of estimated strong to
   severe gusts continues to progress eastward across the remainder of
   eastern Iowa and is expected to traverse northern into central
   Illinois over the next few hours. While appreciable instability
   remains (i.e. 1500-2500 J/kg MLCAPE), MLCINH is increasing given
   nocturnal cooling ahead of the MCS, with surface temperatures
   quickly dropping into the lower 80s F. Temperatures are in the lower
   70s F behind the MCS leading line, suggesting a -10 to -15 F cold
   pool continues to drive the MCS. Given the strength of the cold
   pool, isolated damaging gusts remain a concern across Severe
   Thunderstorm Watch 440 for at least a couple more hours. A local
   extension in area/time of the watch across northeast IL may be
   necessary.