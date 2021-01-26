Selected Chicago-area snowfall reports between 8 and 10AM CDT

Following is a list of updated snowfall totals received approximately between 8 and 10AM CST this Tuesday morning. Well south of Interstate-80 totals of generally an inch have occurred, increasing as you go north to a maximum band of 6-inch-plus snowfall along and north of Interstate-88, then decreasing to around 3 to 4-inches along the Illinois-Wisconsin state line. Higher amounts also will be occurring due to lake-enhanced snowfall along the Illinois Lake Michigan shoreline.
Location/storm total snowfall (Inches)
Evanston…6.1
St. Charles…6.0
Streamwood…5.6
Oak Park…5.0
Elgin…5.0
Mt. Prospect…5.0
DeKalb…5.0
Des Plaines…4.8
Lake Villa…4.8
Sugar Grove…4.8
Elk Grove Village…4.6
Hoffman Estates…4.5
Highwood…4.7
Clarendon Hills…4.5
Libertyville…4.4
Schaumburg…4.3
Winnebago…4.1
Downers Grove…4.0
Glenview…4.0
McHenry…4.0
Freeport…4.0
Midway…3.9
Waukegan…3.8
Oak Lawn…3.0
Rockford…3.5
Roselle…3.5
Wheaton…3.5
Franklin Park…3.5
Mundelein…3.5
Bull Valley…3.4
O’Hare…3.1
Long Lake…3.0
Lemont…2.5
Plainfield…2.5
Joliet…2.2
Oak Forest…2.1
Park Ridge…2.1
Mokena…1.8
Morris…1.5
Crown Point IN…1.4
Coal City…1.2
Dwight…1.0
New Lenox…0.7
Herscher….0.6
Manhattan…0.5