Segments of many northeast Illinois rivers in or headed for minor flooding

After overnight rains ranging from a half-inch to over two inches across the Chicago area, rivers are on the rise and more significant rain is anticipated this afternoon and tonight. Minor flooding is occurring or forecast on segments of the Kishwaukee, Pecatonica, Rock, Fox and Des Plaines with Flood Advisories for near bankfull conditions on several other rivers within the next 48 to 72-hours.

Below is the latest river summary and flood forecasts issued by the Chicago national Weather Service Office and below that is a partial listing of heavier rainfall totals overnight – headed by 2.57-inches at Steward in Lee County and 2.44-inches at DeKalb.

Hydrologic Summary National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville IL 730 AM CDT Sat Mar 28 2020 Location Flood Stage Time 24-hr Flood Stage Today Change Forecast North Branch Chicago River Chicago (Pulaski Road 18.0 13.71 07 AM Sat 2.29 Des Plaines River Russell 7.0 4.81 06 AM Sat 0.31 MINOR Gurnee 7.0 5.45 06 AM Sat 1.16 MINOR Lincolnshire 12.5 10.11 07 AM Sat 1.53 ADVISORY Des Plaines 15.0 13.04 07 AM Sat 2.93 ADVISORY River Forest 16.0 8.44 07 AM Sat 1.87 Riverside 7.5 4.30 07 AM Sat 0.87 Fox River Algonquin Lock & Dam t 9.5 8.88 06 AM Sat 0.65 MINOR Montgomery 13.0 13.05 07 AM Sat 0.57 MINOR Dayton 12.0 8.50 07 AM Sat -0.06 East Branch Du Page River Bolingbrook 19.5 16.04 06 AM Sat 0.70 West Branch Du Page River Warrenville 11.5 8.93 06 AM Sat 0.96 Du Page River Plainfield 12.0 7.91 07 AM Sat 0.53 Shorewood 6.5 2.72 07 AM Sat -0.03 Iroquois River Rensselaer 12.0 7.45 06 AM Sat 0.02 Foresman 18.0 13.83 07 AM Sat 0.88 ADVISORY Chebanse 16.0 8.11 07 AM Sat 0.19 Iroquois 18.0 13.96 07 AM Sat 1.03 ADVISORY Sugar Creek Milford 18.0 6.48 07 AM Sat -0.01 Kankakee River Dunns Bridge 10.0 6.36 07 AM Sat -0.10 Kouts 11.0 7.21 07 AM Sat -0.03 Shelby 10.5 8.15 07 AM Sat -0.04 Momence 5.0 3.32 07 AM Sat 0.00 Wilmington 6.5 3.40 07 AM Sat 0.02 Thorn Creek Thornton 10.0 3.42 06 AM Sat -0.01 Little Calumet River Dyer 12.0 2.90 07 AM Sat 0.14 Munster (H 12.0 6.02 07 AM Sat 0.02 South Holland 16.5 6.63 07 AM Sat -0.13 Mazon River Coal City 12.0 4.08 07 AM Sat -0.16 Vermilion River Pontiac 14.0 5.08 07 AM Sat 0.11 Leonore 16.0 7.79 07 AM Sat 0.13 Upper Illinois River Morris 16.0 8.28 07 AM Sat 0.92 Ottawa 463.0 460.09 06 AM Sat 0.37 ADVISORY La Salle 20.0 18.30 07 AM Sat 0.41 S Branch Kishwaukee River DeKalb 10.0 6.47 07 AM Sat 2.74 ADVISORY Kishwaukee River Belvidere 9.0 3.69 06 AM Sat 0.74 MINOR Perryville 12.0 8.07 06 AM Sat 0.64 MINOR Pecatonica River Shirland 12.0 11.37 07 AM Sat -0.07 MINOR Rock River Rockton 10.0 8.29 06 AM Sat 0.07 ADVISORY Latham Park 9.0 8.27 06 AM Sat 0.07 MINOR Rockford (Auburn Stree 6.0 3.27 07 AM Sat 0.02 Byron 13.0 10.62 07 AM Sat 0.24 MINOR Dixon 16.0 12.45 06 AM Sat 0.21 ADVISORY Rainfall reports for last night's rain Location/County/rainfall (inches) Steward (Lee)...2.57 DeKalb (DeKalb)...2.44 Rochelle (Ogle)...2.30 Lake Forest (Lake)...2.24 Amboy (Lee)...2.20 Arlington Hts (Cook)...2.12 South Elgin (Kane)...2.10 Lincolnshire (Lake)...2.08 Schaumburg (Cook)...2.02 Buffalo Grove (Lake)...1.99 Ashton (Lee)...1.96 St. Charles (Kane)...1.95 Roselle (DuPage)...1.84 Streamwood (Cook)...1.83