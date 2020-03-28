Segments of many northeast Illinois rivers in or headed for minor flooding

After overnight rains ranging from a half-inch to over two inches across the Chicago area, rivers are on the rise and more significant rain is anticipated this afternoon and tonight. Minor flooding is occurring or forecast on segments of the Kishwaukee, Pecatonica, Rock, Fox and Des Plaines with Flood Advisories for near bankfull conditions on several other rivers within the next 48 to 72-hours.

Below is the latest river summary and flood forecasts issued by the Chicago national Weather Service Office and below that is a partial listing of heavier rainfall totals overnight – headed by 2.57-inches at Steward in Lee County and 2.44-inches at DeKalb.

Hydrologic Summary
National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville IL
730 AM CDT Sat Mar 28 2020

Location             Flood    Stage  Time      24-hr  Flood
                     Stage    Today            Change Forecast

North Branch Chicago River
Chicago (Pulaski Road 18.0    13.71  07 AM Sat   2.29

Des Plaines River
Russell                7.0     4.81  06 AM Sat   0.31 MINOR
Gurnee                 7.0     5.45  06 AM Sat   1.16 MINOR
Lincolnshire          12.5    10.11  07 AM Sat   1.53 ADVISORY
Des Plaines           15.0    13.04  07 AM Sat   2.93 ADVISORY
River Forest          16.0     8.44  07 AM Sat   1.87
Riverside              7.5     4.30  07 AM Sat   0.87

Fox River
Algonquin Lock & Dam t 9.5     8.88  06 AM Sat   0.65 MINOR
Montgomery            13.0    13.05  07 AM Sat   0.57 MINOR
Dayton                12.0     8.50  07 AM Sat  -0.06

East Branch Du Page River
Bolingbrook           19.5    16.04  06 AM Sat   0.70

West Branch Du Page River
Warrenville           11.5     8.93  06 AM Sat   0.96

Du Page River
Plainfield            12.0     7.91  07 AM Sat   0.53
Shorewood              6.5     2.72  07 AM Sat  -0.03

Iroquois River
Rensselaer            12.0     7.45  06 AM Sat   0.02
Foresman              18.0    13.83  07 AM Sat   0.88 ADVISORY
Chebanse              16.0     8.11  07 AM Sat   0.19
Iroquois              18.0    13.96  07 AM Sat   1.03 ADVISORY

Sugar Creek
Milford               18.0     6.48  07 AM Sat  -0.01

Kankakee River
Dunns Bridge          10.0     6.36  07 AM Sat  -0.10
Kouts                 11.0     7.21  07 AM Sat  -0.03
Shelby                10.5     8.15  07 AM Sat  -0.04
Momence                5.0     3.32  07 AM Sat   0.00
Wilmington             6.5     3.40  07 AM Sat   0.02

Thorn Creek
Thornton              10.0     3.42  06 AM Sat  -0.01

Little Calumet River
Dyer                  12.0     2.90  07 AM Sat   0.14

Munster (H            12.0     6.02  07 AM Sat   0.02
South Holland         16.5     6.63  07 AM Sat  -0.13

Mazon River
Coal City             12.0     4.08  07 AM Sat  -0.16

Vermilion River
Pontiac               14.0     5.08  07 AM Sat   0.11
Leonore               16.0     7.79  07 AM Sat   0.13

Upper Illinois River
Morris                16.0     8.28  07 AM Sat   0.92
Ottawa               463.0   460.09  06 AM Sat   0.37 ADVISORY
La Salle              20.0    18.30  07 AM Sat   0.41

S Branch Kishwaukee River
DeKalb                10.0     6.47  07 AM Sat   2.74 ADVISORY

Kishwaukee River
Belvidere              9.0     3.69  06 AM Sat   0.74 MINOR
Perryville            12.0     8.07  06 AM Sat   0.64 MINOR

Pecatonica River
Shirland              12.0    11.37  07 AM Sat  -0.07 MINOR

Rock River
Rockton               10.0     8.29  06 AM Sat   0.07 ADVISORY
Latham Park            9.0     8.27  06 AM Sat   0.07 MINOR
Rockford (Auburn Stree 6.0     3.27  07 AM Sat   0.02
Byron                 13.0    10.62  07 AM Sat   0.24 MINOR
Dixon                 16.0    12.45  06 AM Sat   0.21 ADVISORY

Rainfall reports for last night's rain
 
 Location/County/rainfall (inches)
 Steward (Lee)...2.57
 DeKalb (DeKalb)...2.44
 Rochelle (Ogle)...2.30
 Lake Forest (Lake)...2.24
 Amboy (Lee)...2.20
 Arlington Hts (Cook)...2.12
 South Elgin (Kane)...2.10
 Lincolnshire (Lake)...2.08
 Schaumburg (Cook)...2.02
 Buffalo Grove (Lake)...1.99
 Ashton (Lee)...1.96
 St. Charles (Kane)...1.95
 Roselle (DuPage)...1.84
 Streamwood (Cook)...1.83

