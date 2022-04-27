WGN-TV
Mostly cloudy tonight, scattered showers. Winds: NE 10-15. Low: 35.
Thursday Forecast: Mostly cloudy Thursday with scattered showers, wide temp range (46-57). O’Hare: 50.
Wednesday was the second-coldest high ever for April 27.
There are many adjectives to describe today's ridiculously cold temperatures. Here's the facts: the 41° high (normal for late February) is 2nd coldest ever for April 27 and coldest in 72 years! #ilwx #chicago #brrr @WGNNews @TimJoyceWX 🥶🥶 pic.twitter.com/EDh8Rw8zAJ— Bill Snyder (@billyweather) April 27, 2022
