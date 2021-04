As temperatures warm well into the 70s and even lower 80s, the air over northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana has destabilized with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing west and south of Chicago. Storms will be moving northeast with lightning and brief heavy downpours associated with some of the some of the stronger storms, as well as possible wind gusts 40 to 50 mph and small hail.

Below is the latest Regional Weather Radar Display.

Regional Weather Radar Mosaic