CHICAGO — Still seeing some scattered rain and snow showers as the winter weather advisory wraps up. Temperatures are running in the low to mid 30s, wind chill running in mid-upper 20s.

Midway picked up half an inch of snow while O’Hare picked up 1.2 inches.

Weather will feel like upper 20s with windchills.

Friday night: Spotty rain and snow mix, mostly cloudy, with a low of 28.

Weekend is expecting a little more sunshine with scatters of snow and rain in the evening. Temps will rise to upper 30s.