A cold front preceded and accompanied by scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will slowly move east across northern Illinois overnight, passing through Chicago and points southwest before dawn Thursday morning. The activity is expected to gradually weaken with time, but isolated t-storms could be accompanied by vivid lightning, brief heavy downpours, gusty winds, and in a few cases small hail.

The front and associated showers/t-storms should continue to move east and south of our area by early to mid forenoon Thursday.