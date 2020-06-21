Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms overnight – ending from the west by Sunday morning

Update 10:40PM CDT…

Showers and isolated thunderstorms will continue overnight as a weak slow-moving cold front approaches Chicago from the west – gradually moving through northeast Illinois into northwest Indiana by early Sunday morning. While there may be a very few locations that experience a brief downpour, most areas will observe only brief light showers. The showers will gradually diminish and end from the west behind the cold front.

____________________________________________________________________________________________

Numerous showers and a few strong thunderstorms have developed across northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana this Saturday evening. The activity is moving northeast with stronger storms approaching the immediate Chicago area at 9:30PM CDT.

Earlier this evening Severe Thunderstorm Warnings were issued for portions of will, Kendall, Cook and DuPage counties. Wind gusts to 56 mph have been measured at Sugar Grove in Kane County. Wind gusts of 55 mph were measured at Bolingbrook, 50 mph at Shorewood and 48 mph at Crystal lawn. There were 50 mph gusts, penny-sized hail and several downed trees on the south side of Plainfield. Trees were also downed on the west side of Joliet.

As of 9:30PM CDT a slow-moving cold front was approaching Chicago from the west with the broad area of showers and a few thunderstorms laying out ahead of the frontal system. The showers/thunderstorms will gradually end from the west overnight.