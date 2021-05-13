Scattered light frost early this Thursday morning

Another morning under the influence of cool high pressure allows us to start off with clear skies, light winds and temps generally in the 30s this Thursday morning.

Coolest reading this morning was 31 degrees at Lansing and Burlington Wisconsin. The urban “heat Island” was at work across the city with lows at both O’Hare and Midway just 41-degrees.

The following is a list of area airport locations and their low temps this morning:

Location/Low temp

Lansing…31

Burlington WI…31

Gary IN…32

Aurora/Sugar Grove…33

DuPage/West Chicago…34

Waukegan…34

Rensselaer IN…34

Joliet…34

Rochelle…35

Kankakee…35

Morris/Washburn…35

Valparaiso IN…35

Kenosha WI…36

Freeport…37

Romeoville/Lewis Univ…37

Pontiac…37

Janesville WI…37

DeKalb…38

Sterling/Rock Falls…38

Rockford…39

O’Hare…41

Midway…41

Peru/Ottawa…41

