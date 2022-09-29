Scattered frost developed early this Thursday morning across many parts of the Chicago area – lowest temps in the low to mid 30s generally occurred along and west of the Fox River Valley – lowest reading was 31 degrees at Aurora/Sugar Grove.

Mostly clear skies and light to calm winds allowed maximal radiational heat loss under the influence of a large high pressure centered over Lower Michigan. Closer in – the low temp at Chicago’s official O’Hare site was 44 degrees, Midway recorded a low of 46.

A Frost Advisory was in effect for Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Ogle, Lee, DeKalb, and LaSalle counties until 7 AM.

Following is a list of lowest temperatures at area airport locations as of 7AM this morning:

Location/Lowest temp

Aurora/Sugar Grove…31

Pontiac….32

Freeport….33

Rochelle….33

DeKalb….35

Rockford….35

DuPage/West Chicago….36

Lansing….36

Joliet….36

Peru/Ottawa….37

Morris/Washburn….37

Waukegan….38

Romeoville/Lewis Univ….39

Kankakee….39

Palwaukee/Wheeling….41

O’Hare….44

Midway….46

NW Indiana

Rensselaer….34

Valparaiso….37

Gary….43

SE Wisconsin

Burlington/Lake Geneva….31

Kenosha….35

Janesville….36





