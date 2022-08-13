Saturday: Partly sunny, breezy & mild. Increasing chance of PM showers. S 10-15, G25 mph. Air quality is in the Good category for most of Chicagoland with areas of Moderate air quality in parts of northern Indiana. Highs low 80s inland, mid 70s lakeside.

Saturday night: Chance of showers/thunderstorms, especially north. S 5-10, G20 mph. Lows in the mid 60s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy & slight chance of lingering showers. N 10-15, G25 mph. High 78, lower 70s near the lake.

Extended outlook calls for a few possible showers on Monday but the trend ahead is for a mostly dry week with temps a bit cooler than the normal. Most afternoons will end up in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Chance of showers/t’storms is back by the end of the week with some slightly higher humidities.